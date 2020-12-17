Adobe Stock

In this Spend Matters PRO series, we will define, introduce and explore the five levels of M&A technology integration that vendors must go through when bringing together different modules and platforms.

Today, we explore the first level of integration that occurs in a post-merger situation or when vendors replatform old technology onto a new stack while still having to maintain existing solution capability on the legacy platform.

From a vendor perspective, we define how to do it and provide examples of this type of integration. And from a user perspective, we suggest tips and tricks for technology buyers to discern this level of integration compared with others.

