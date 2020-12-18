Afternoon Coffee: Jobless claims spike again; States sue Google; PRO recap: Bots and AI; Coupa and complexity; 5 stages to M&A technology integration

Adobe Stock

The US Labor Department reported on Thursday that first-time weekly jobless claims rose in the week ending Dec. 12 to 885,000, the most since early September, according to CNBC.

Economists expected around 808,000 claims. In total, 20.6 million Americans were receiving some sort of unemployment benefits through Nov. 28. These numbers “really highlight the fragility of the labor market, particularly now as the second resurgence of the coronavirus [is] leading to further business closures and additional job losses,” Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at Stifel, told CNBC.

Group of states file antitrust lawsuit against Google over ad auction model

A coalition of states has filed antitrust lawsuits against Google over the company’s ads business model, according to Business Insider.

A handful of state attorneys general (35 states plus the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico) filed a lawsuit against Google on Thursday accusing the tech giant of engaging in anticompetitive behavior through its dominance in online ad sales, the Associated Press reported. The lawsuit is first of its kind, focusing on Google’s control over the real-time auctions that determine how much advertisers pay to reach consumers, Business Insider said. It’s separate from two other antitrust suits against the company.

"The state of Texas is filing a multi-state lawsuit against Google for anticompetitive conduct, exclusionary practices and deceptive misrepresentations," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a Facebook post on Wednesday announcing the suit. "Google repeatedly used its monopolistic powers to control pricing" and "engage in market collusions to rig auctions."

A Google spokesperson told Business Insider: "We've invested in state-of-the-art ad tech services that help businesses and benefit consumers. Digital ad prices have fallen over the last decade. Ad tech fees are falling too. Google's ad tech fees are lower than the industry average. These are the hallmarks of a highly competitive industry. We will strongly defend ourselves from his baseless claims in court."

