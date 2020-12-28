Why ‘Bust A Move’ when you can ‘Bust An App?’ (A Rant Rap)

Please enjoy this Boxing Day gift from our Canadian correspondent and resident rap aficionado. This is "Bust An App," set to the tune of "Bust A Move."
This here's a jam for all the buyas
Tryin' to scry what those vendors tell us
Get shot down 'cause we're so attentive
Try to be smart, and reps get inventive
O.K., Buy-O, go to a trade show
Reps are everywhere and givin' demo
Your pal walks by, you wish you could ask her
But you're tied to the seat like you was just captured
Next day's function, high class luncheon
Food is served and you're stone cold munchin'
Lights go down, people start to cheer
As the all the vendor buzzwords start to fill your ears
VP starts walkin', peers start gawkin'
Sits down next to you and starts talkin'
Says you need to buy 'cause they got the roadmap
So come on, Buy-O, and just bust an app!
Ah, ah, yeah
Ah, ah, ah, yeah
Ah, ah, yeah (just bust an app!)
Ah, ah, yeah, ah, ah
You're on a mission and you're wishin'
Someone could cure your spending condition
Lookin' for gold in all the wrong places
There's no nuggets, just spend traces
From frustration, first inclination
Is to become a monk and leave the situation
But every dark tunnel has a lighter hope
So don't hang yourself with an inferior rope
New vendor's showin', so you're goin'
Could care less about the grand you're blowin'
Theatre gets dark just to start the show
Then you spot the vendor rep sittin' in your row
She's dressed in dollas, she says "hi-ya,
Come sit next to me, you fine buya!"
Decline and slink away before she busts out her rap?
And what comes next? Hey, bust an app?
If you want it, they got it
If you want it, baby, they got it, (just bust an app!)
If you want it, they got it
If you want it, baby, they got it
At the trade show, vendors say they know
Reps quote savings just so they have some ammo
Make a simple ask just to get some play
Then you wait for an answer and they say, "our way"
Clients are fakin', goodness sakin'
Promised an app that will save their bacon
They saved no money but they can't disparage
That they have no horse to draw their carriage
The reps are sophistic, materialistic
Looking for a mark makes them opportunistic
They're lyin' on the beach while they're snortin' a gram
While a sucker with the money commissions their scam
While on the books you're bleedin', savings recedin'
New Procurement Tech you're desparately needin'
When a vendor runs up with nothin' to rap
Don't just stand there, bust an app!
If you want it, they got it
If you want it, baby, you got it (just bust an app)
If you want it, they got it
If you want it, baby, you got it (break it down for me buyas)
Ah, ah
Ah, ah
Ah, ah
Ah, ah
Ah, ah, hey, yeah
Ooh, uh, hey, yeah!
Ooh, uh, hey, yeah!
Ooh, uh, uh, uh
Your best friend Norm he has a brother Gorm
Who in five days is gonna re-platform
He's hopin' you can help him with it if you can
'Cause he has no software experience, man
You say neato, check your sourcing ego
And roll to the office in your Fiat Palio
Take the service elevator to the Purchasing Floor
Where you won't get to see daylight no more
So you start thinkin', then you start blinkin'
At a process so warped you're sure the devs were drinkin'
You want to give a compliment but it's just so bad
That just thinkin’ ‘bout it makes you hopping mad
Going out the door, you feel so poor
The platform was so old it had no grandeur
So when the rep comes-a-knockin' with her ancient rap
Now you know what to do, G, bust an app!
If you want it, they got it, ah
If you want it, baby, they got it (just bust an app), ah
If you want it, you got it, ah
If you want it, baby, they got it (bust it, buya)
Aah, aah, aah, aah
Ah, ah, yeah, ah
Aah, hey, aah, yeah!
Aah, aah, hey, yeah, yeah!
And if you would like to bust an app, check out our new series on the Levels of Integration on Spend Matters PRO (which will help you bust through integration claims), our ongoing series on advanced tech truths (Optimization is Obligatory, AI is not Created Equal, AI Won't Save You, Let the Bots Battle to Their Elimination), and our upcoming deep dives next year into specific technologies and how, if they continue to be improperly used, they will fail you.
Discuss this: