Afternoon Coffee: Washington DC mayor extends public emergency status; Jaggaer and Tealbook announce partnership; Weekly jobless claims fall to 787,000

Adobe Stock

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser extended a public emergency that she declared on Wednesday for 15 days after pro-Trump rioters burst into the Capitol and protested around the city, according to The Hill.

The action gives authorities the chance to restore order and it gives multiple D.C. leaders the authority to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in order to “recoup expenditures incurred, or obtain funding needed, under this order.” Bowser ordered a 6 p.m. curfew on Wednesday after rioters breached the Capitol, overwhelming police and breaking windows and doors to enter. It led to the halting of congressional hearings to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral votes, the article said. A joint session of Congress, overseen by Vice President Mike Pence, later affirmed that Biden won the election.

The order is expected to end on Thursday, Jan. 21, one day after Biden’s inauguration.

Jaggaer and Tealbook announce partnership for supplier data and spend management seekers

Jaggaer, a spend management solution provider, announced a new partnership with Tealbook Inc., a supplier data solution provider.

The partnership, announced in a press release, will provide Jaggaer customers access to the Tealbook Supplier Intelligence Platform. The platform provides recommendations for new suppliers and access to supplier information — like diversity status, compliance, certifications and more.

Long term, Jaggaer and Tealbook will set up a roadmap for full integration of their software platforms. Tealbook’s supplier data platform gathers and validates information from over 400 million websites and 600 data sources.

“Access to Tealbook data, which is updated continuously and autonomously through machine learning technology, will allow Jaggaer customers across multiple vertical industries to make better decisions about suppliers faster and more easily than ever,” Jim Bureau, CEO of Jaggaer, said in the press release.

“Many of our customers are currently exploring options to diversify their mix of suppliers for a number of reasons, including the need to reduce risk, especially in response to the pandemic, and the pursuit of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) objectives. Partnership with Tealbook will give customers the confidence to respond quickly to changes and opportunities by moving reliable supplier data to upstream decision-making processes. More broadly, these capabilities are yet another step forward in our march toward fully autonomous procurement, relieving both buying organizations and suppliers of the onerous burden of manual data updates.”

See Spend Matters' PRO analyst coverage of Tealbook here: Tealbook: Vendor Analysis (Part 1) — Background and Solution Overview and (Part 2) — Product Strengths and Weaknesses. Jaggaer participates in several of our SolutionMap categories, which rank providers' solutions in 13 areas of procurement technology.

Weekly jobless claims count 787,000 last week

The Labor Department reported on Thursday that the number of Americans seeking unemployment aid fell to 787,000, evidence of the damage COVID-19 has inflicted on the economy for nearly 10 months, according to the Associated Press.

The figure, although a slight decline for the previous week, indicated that many employers are continuing to cut jobs as the pandemic tightens business restrictions and leads anxious consumers to stay home. The number of people who are receiving regular state unemployment aid fell to 5.1 million, the article said.

Unemployed Americans gained some needed help late last month when a $900 billion rescue aid package was signed by congressional members. The measure provided a $300-a-week federal jobless benefit on top of an average state benefit of about $320. As many as half the states are distributing the federal benefit, the article said.

