Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public buying everywhere. GovShop is its free-to-use global government market research tool for finding and connecting with suppliers. Here's the latest from PSF:

In this guest post from change management consultants Brightman, Romy Hughes explores government framework agreements and why so many organizations in the public sector still are not using them to obtain the flexible resources they need in an IR35-compliant fashion. Is it because they don’t know about them, or don’t want to use them?

GovShop’s free-to-use platform for matching suppliers to opportunities and buyers in the public sector has partnered with VR/AR Association to offer a 20% discount on subscription to members that delivers matched opportunities directly to your inbox. You can amplify your reach through marketing, and get a digital capabilities statement. In GovShop you can personalize your company's dashboard, choose keywords to automatically match with contracts and save and track contracts you are interested in.

The COVID-19 pandemic 2020 proved to be a complex and costly issue for many areas of the public sector. Despite the challenges of 2020, Public Spend Forum continued to provide quality learning content in the public procurement space. If you missed any of the top events and webinars of 2020 you can still listen to them on-demand – visit the summaries, click on what you want to listen to and sign up to GovShop to get news on events likes these in 2021.

The CDC (cold chain storage) requirements for each COVID-19 vaccine will vary from refrigerated (2°C to 8°C), frozen (-15° to -25°C), ultra-cold (-60° to -80°C) temperatures. GovShop, powered by Public Spend Forum’s expertise in data and procurement, is providing supplier verification, contract identification, and real-time inventory availability in the Coronavirus (COVID-19) response efforts. Read this post to understand PSF’s newest supplier category, cold storage, within its coronavirus (COVID‑19) dataset.

Over six months, PSF has collected hundreds of responses and can now release the final findings of its Barriers to Entry in Government Markets survey and study. The primary goal of the survey is to better understand challenges and barriers companies face when pursuing or working with public sector agencies. Download the report.

PSF is also hosting a virtual symposium where they will release the results and explore case studies of solutions already under way to address those barriers. Join here.

