This Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis provides an overview of Ravacan and its solution covering direct materials and asset collaboration management.

The notion that spreadsheets are archaic tools dying to be replaced by SaaS solutions is somewhat of a cliché in the enterprise software world. Yet the adoption of cloud-based alternatives for various business processes still lags in multiple areas, sometimes to a shocking degree.

Direct materials sourcing and purchasing, unfortunately, is still one of those areas.

The founder of Ravacan, a SaaS solution built for supplier collaboration on mass production planning and asset management, knows this situation all too well. As a global sourcing manager (GSM) and commodities manager at several international manufacturing firms, Anne-Sophie Le Bloas built massive spreadsheets for managing quarterly price updates and tracking externally located assets (e.g., injection molding machines) with contract manufacturers — and rebuilt spreadsheets whenever she started a new position.

Ravacan is her effort to break this cycle. Her solution takes the intimate knowledge of direct materials supply chain planning that global sourcing managers have and standardizes it into a collaborative, easy-to-use system. This “built by GSMs for GSMs” mindset is shaping a unique player in the emerging space for direct procurement technology specialists, as well as proving a key satisfaction driver with Ravacan’s initial customer and pilots.

This Vendor Analysis explores the concept behind Ravacan; the platform, application and supporting services the vendor delivers; a verified customer reference analysis; and a competitive market analysis, complete with key analyst takeaways.