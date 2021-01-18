Afternoon Coffee: Trump administration revokes Huawei supplier licenses; FEMA convenes N95 makers; WHO director fears unequitable distribution of COVID vaccine

Adobe Stock

The Trump administration told Huawei suppliers, like chipmaker Intel, that it is revoking certain licenses to sell to the China-based telecommunications company while intending to reject other applications to supply the firm, according to Reuters.

The move is the latest in a long-running effort to weaken the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker, which Washington sees as a national security threat. Reuters reported that sources close to the situation said eight licenses were yanked from four companies. The notices come amid multiple US efforts against China in the final days of the Trump administration.

Huawei and Intel Corp have not commented. The Commerce Department said it could not comment on specific licensing decisions but maintained that the department continues to work with other agencies to “consistently” apply licensing policies in a way that “protects US national security and foreign policy interests,” Reuters reported.

FEMA convenes major N95 makers to share information while protecting against antitrust lawsuits

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said it convened some major N95 producers, distributors and buyers last week for a discussion about the mask supply chain while the mask makers receive production information and antitrust protection, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The agreement comes as the federal government focuses efforts to better coordinate the production and distribution of medical-grade face masks, which are critical to treating COVID-19. The effort includes some of the biggest manufacturers like 3M Co. and Honeywell International Inc., both of which have focused their attention on producing N95s and other protective equipment, the article said.

Masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) continue to remain in short supply. The WSJ said the project will run under a provision of the Defense Production Act allowing the federal government to consult with businesses for emergency preparedness and response.

World Health Organization leader warns against inequitable distribution of COVID vaccines

The World Health Organization’s leader said on Monday that the equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines is at “serious risk,” according to CNBC.

While about 39 million doses of several vaccines have been administered within the 49 highest-income countries, only 25 doses had been given in one of the lowest-income countries. WHO’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is especially against younger, healthier adults not at risk or in healthcare getting the vaccine before those with the highest risk, the article said.

“I need to be blunt, the world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure, and the price of this failure will be paid with lives and livelihoods in the world’s poorest countries,” he told CNBC.

