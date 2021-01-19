Afternoon Coffee: SAP adds new leaders for marketing, customer success; Globality secures $138.3 million investment; Utmost gets moving in 2020

Adobe Stock

SAP recently announced two new appointees to its leadership team, according to a press release from the company. Julia White will take on a role as chief marketing and solutions officer, and Scott Russell will lead SAP’s Customer Success organization.

White has almost 20 years of experience leading product marketing for Microsoft Azure. Meanwhile, Russell has spent more than 20 years in sales, management, consulting and technology positions. The news comes as Adaire Fox-Martin announced she will depart her role as the SAP executive board representative covering global sales.

“SAP is going through a critical transformation,” White said in SAP’s press release. “It has a unique opportunity to help redefine how successful businesses run, and the leadership team has made bold and courageous commitments to accelerate their cloud innovation to this end. I am excited to contribute to that journey and thank (SAP leaders) for their confidence in me.”

The changes come as SAP wants to shift marketing away from the a consumer/brand-led approach to refocus on product and processes, according to the website diginomica. SAP hopes to flesh out new opportunities and stories around cloud, industries, ERP for the 21st century and more, diginomica said.

Globality secures $138.3 million investment

Globality, a digital services sourcing solution, announced it closed a $138.3 million investment from Sienna Capital and the SoftBank Vision Fund. In a press release, the company said Globality’s total funding is now around $310.3 million since its founding in 2015.

Globality’s platform, the press release states, “transforms the sourcing of high-value services by automating the demand creation, supplier identification, proposal evaluation and statement of work creation process with a self-serve, consumer-like interface powered by cutting-edge AI technology.”

The funding will be used to invest in additional artificial intelligence (AI) technology capabilities. Meanwhile, it will also support efforts to increase its global scale and capacity; add world-class talent to engineering, product and client teams; and expand marketing and sales programs for brand awareness.

“Having Sienna Capital join SoftBank as investors in our company is further validation of the momentum we are achieving in the marketplace,” Joel Hyatt, co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Globality, said in the press release. “Enterprise customers are looking for an innovative solution that will deliver the value, cost savings and efficiency they need for their services sourcing. The pandemic this past year has greatly accelerated a shift we have seen evolving for the last few years — turning what was previously important into an imperative — to be able to immediately and effectively source the best supplier for every service.”

Spend Matters lead analyst for contingent workforce and services procurement technology, Andrew Karpie, said in response to the announcement: “Over the past few years, we have been watching Globality closely, recognizing it as a high-potential innovator in the services procurement technology solution space. The company’s Series D round of $100 million occurred in January 2019, so this round would seem to indicate savvy investor confidence in the market opportunity and the company’s strategy.”

Future 5 recipient Utmost springs into action

Utmost, a provider of solutions that enable Workday customers to manage their extended workforces, reported fast growth out of the blocks in 2020 — especially with a surge in new customers. Utmost signed a Global 500 pharmaceutical company and a few Fortune 500 customers among other Q4 highlights.

The company was also named to Spend Matters' 2020 Future 5 list of start-ups representing our top five picks of young, innovative, high-potential procurement-related technology solution providers for the year.

Launched commercially in late 2019, Utmost’s Extended Workforce System is a software to manage and optimize an organization’s non-employee workforce ecosystem (e.g., temporary workers and suppliers, independent contract workers, service providers and the workers they deploy, etc.).

According to the company, “the software goes beyond the scope of traditional vendor management systems (VMS) by capturing all categories of extended workers and managing people across engagements and throughout their involvement with an enterprise.”

The company reported that it has secured a number of large enterprise customers and has started implementations in the third and fourth quarters. That included engagement of three new Fortune 500 customers and two customer deployments in North America and APAC in the fourth quarter alone.

