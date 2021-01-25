Adobe Stock

For Spend Matters’ re-evaluation of the AP automation sector’s technology developments, Part 3 of this PRO analyst series will focus on the providers in the market — discussing their value propositions, showing charts of their functionality in key areas and linking to more of our Vendor Analysis reviews and other coverage of the vendors.

Part 2 highlighted the six key elements of AP automation that we evaluate for our SolutionMap scoring and ranking of vendor offerings. And Part 1 detailed our plan for re-evaluating the 2020 tech developments in AP automation and what we can look for in 2021.

Based on the six elements of AP automation that we analyzed, here is a brief description and analysis of vendors that have participated in our Invoice-to-Pay (I2P) or AP Automation categories for SolutionMap in the last couple of years.

This is not a deep or detailed analysis of the vendor’s capabilities — just a visual of their high-level ability to perform in the six areas: supplier enablement, e-procurement, core invoice processing, payments, financing and analytics.

For a more detailed analysis, please visit our SolutionMap page, or get in touch if you need more information about these vendors.

Now let’s look at some providers in the market.