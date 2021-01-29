Public Spend Forum: AWS tech showcase, Air Force on government markets, and public sector heroes

Pixabay

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public buying everywhere. GovShop is its free-to-use global government market research tool for finding and connecting with suppliers. Here's the latest from PSF:

Join Public Spend Forum on February 25, 1.00 pm EST, 6.00 pm GMT, as they release the results of their capstone six-month study in conjunction with Ivalua on Barriers to Entry in Government Markets. Explore case studies of solutions already underway to address those barriers. The agenda includes a review of study/survey results, panel discussion, and case study presentations on solutions. PSF is also honored to have Maj. General Cameron Holt, deputy assistant secretary for contracting, US Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, join them to share his insights on the challenges suppliers face in the public sector and the actions government agencies can take to reduce those barriers. Government contractors reveal the barriers they encounter when working with governments. Find the full agenda and register here.

PSF invites you to join them on February 11, 12.00 pm noon EST, 5.00 pm GMT for a Public Spend Forum and Amazon Web Services technology showcase. As commercial technology advances and changes the way society operates, it is critical that public safety ecosystem keep pace. Citizens expect government and first responders to use real-time information and intelligence – IoT, Mobile Devices, Analytics, AI/ML – in order to accelerate and improve emergency response. In this unique event you will learn about public safety use cases in government and public safety technologies that are paving the way. Safe Tech and Responder Labs will join in to share their expertise.

Learn more about featured speakers, innovative companies, and see the full agenda here.

Don't forget that on February 9, 10:00 ‒ 10:30 am EST, 3.00 pm GMT, PSF will be hosting a training session on how to use GovShop to find suppliers and match them to your requirements, and how to find buyers that match suppliers' goods and services. The session will be hosted by Frank McNally, PSF’s Director of Learning & Content Development and Meghan Ries, a Customer Success Associate.

In episode 21 of The Public Sector Heroes Podcast, PSF sits down with Jenny Clark, the "Oprah" of government contracting, to discuss the long journey that companies face when they enter the public sector marketplace, and what things they can do to save a lot of time and effort. One of the biggest key takeaways you can expect is that even though there is an abundance of government opportunities, the best strategy is to understand how to move through the process and stay consistent as you spread your resources.

Listen to the podcast here.

Contact Public Spend Forum

Contact support@publicspendforum.net if you’d like to understand more about public procurement, the effect of the pandemic, where to find suppliers for a specific category, or any other burning issue you have.

PSF would also love to hear from you if you have a success story within your organization you’d like to share. If you’d like to share your opinions or insight on a public-procurement-relevant issue please see the Guest Author Guidelines here.