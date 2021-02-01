Afternoon Coffee: Fleetcor acquires Roger; Amazon Business hosts re:Shape buying event; Snowstorms disrupt Northeast US

Adobe Stock

Fleetcor Technologies, a global business payments company, announced last week that it acquired Roger, a global accounts payables (AP) automation cloud software platform, according to the website Finextra.

The acquisition will extend Fleetcor’s portfolio of AP automation solutions to small businesses, with the aim of helping them automate their manual payment processes. The article said the acquisition gives Fleetcor a broad automation platform for B2B online bill payment — SMBs can gather and scan invoices and receipts, eliminate manual data entry, approve and execute payments, setup automated workflows, and sync to accounting systems like QuickBooks Online.

“This acquisition provides us with a modern, cloud-based, bill payment platform that will immediately open up cross-sell opportunities into our global SMB fuel card base,” Ron Clarke, Chairman and CEO of Fleetcor, said in a statement. “It’s a big step in expanding our fuel card business into a corporate payments business, and extending our current middle market corporate payments business into the SMB space.”

This latest acquisition is more evidence of Fleetcor adding to its B2B payments portfolio. Recently, Fleetcor acquired AFEX, a cross-border payment provider. Also, Nvoicepay, with its sister company Cambridge Global Payments, is a subsidiary of Fleetcor after its acquisition in 2019. Read Spend Matters' PRO analyst coverage — Nvoicepay: Vendor Analysis (Company & Solution Overview).

Amazon Business to host procurement buying conference, re:Shape

Amazon Business will host a procurement buying conference called re:Shape on March 18.

The virtual event will bring together procurement professionals looking to learn how they can reshape buying to move their organization forward. Events include an opening keynote address on reshaping buying to reach goals, a customer panel discussing disruption, innovations in purchasing, maximizing impacts, intelligent procurement to automate savings, and how to save time and money.

Many of the events will be hosted by guest speakers from organizations like bp, Uber, Citi and others. Amazon will also have a lineup of its own speakers.

The event is free to attend. Anyone focused on procurement, especially buying, are welcome to attend. To learn more about this event and others in the procurement world, visit the Spend Matters event calendar.

Slow-moving snowstorms to disrupt Northeast US

Snowstorms are set to hit much of the Northeast United States on Monday, leaving more than a foot of snow in the wake, according to the Associated Press. The storm is set to be a “pretty slow mover,” according to Lara Pagano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Pagano said the nor'easter developing off the mid-Atlantic coast will bring heavy snow and winds through Tuesday. It coincides with a storm coming from the Midwest that blanketed much of those states over the weekend, the article said.

Instead of closed schools and snow days, this storm is shutting down Covid-19 vaccination sites and affecting other pandemic-related services in many states. As of Monday morning, some parts of Pennsylvania had seen 3 to 5 inches. New Jersey had seen 7 inches already, the article reported.

In-person learning was canceled in many school districts across the Northeast on Monday. Meanwhile, airports canceled hundreds of flights across the US — with 81% of flights at New York’s LaGuardia Airport and 75% at Newark Liberty Airport canceled. Many buses and train rides were canceled, as well.

The Spend Matters global monthly newsletter for February goes out soon! Are you on the list? Don't miss out for 2021!