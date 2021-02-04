When we introduced Stage 3 technology integration (data model integration) in a post M&A vendor environment, we dropped a Monty Python reference as a metaphor for the challenges of achieving this level of unification. But for Stage 4, we need to extend our cinematic and television metaphors to the next level and go, with apologies to Star Trek, Where No Man Has Gone Before. Well, that is not entirely true, but generally, only a minority of technology firms achieve Stage 4 integration: UX Integration/Replication (on top of a single data model).

In this Spend Matters PRO series, we are defining, introducing and exploring the five levels of M&A technology integration that vendors must go through when bringing together different modules and platforms. We should note, however, that integrating different applications and technology stacks is not a requirement of any acquisition. But any time a technology provider wants to market and achieve customer synergies through a transaction outside of “cross-sell/up-sell” the degree of integration planned, its timing and ultimate realization should be a priority for investors and customers alike.

Today, we explore the fourth level of integration that occurs in a post-merger situation or when vendors replatform old technology onto a new stack while still having to maintain existing solution capability on the legacy platform. From a vendor perspective, we define how to do it and provide examples of this type of integration. And from a user perspective, we suggest tips and tricks for technology buyers to discern this level of integration compared with others.

If you’re new to this series and want to learn the five levels of integration, start with this introduction. In the previous installments, we cover Stage 1, Stage 2 and Stage 3 integration levels in detail.