Public Spend Forum: UK transport bodies offer free diversity training for SMEs and what’s new on PSF

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public buying everywhere.

Facing the long journey of entering the public sector marketplace

In Episode 21 of the Public Sector Heroes Podcasts you get to meet Jenny Clark, known as the "Oprah" of Federal Contracting at Solvability, Inc. One of the biggest takeaways from this podcast is that even though there is an abundance of government opportunities, the best strategy is to understand how to move through the process and stay consistent as you spread your resources. “If you’re not focused, you’re not going to get what you want.” She is calling out to small businesses in particular that, even though they have the right intentions, are not going about the process in a strategic way. Jenny shares how to pursue contracts practically within the marketplace. First and foremost she says: do your homework! Listen to The Public Sector Heroes podcast here.

Symposium on barriers to entry in government markets

Public Spend Forum will release the results of its study on Barriers to Entry in Government Markets in an upcoming online symposium. The agenda includes a review of tech study results, a panel discussion, and case study presentations on solutions. PSF will also welcome Maj. General Cameron Holt, deputy assistant secretary for contracting, US Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, to share his insights on the challenges suppliers face in the public sector and the actions government agencies can take to reduce those barriers. The event takes place on February 25, 1.00 pm EST, 6.00 pm GMT and you can find the full agenda and register here.

