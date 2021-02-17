Adobe Stock

Part 1 of this two-part Spend Matters PRO series provided a simple definition of complex services: essentially, all of those services procurement categories that are outside of contingent workforce/temp staffing (i.e., those which do not have well-established process and technology models that are basically the same across industries and organizations). Part 1 also discussed potential misconceptions about these services and the potential for sourcing and managing them within a source-to-pay (S2P) framework.

The manifold and time-dependent characteristics (i.e., complexity) of a service can make the systematic procurement of the service more or less complicated and challenging — but not actually insusceptible to organization and management. After all, humans routinely learn how to cure and manage diseases. By extension, the most “complex” services can be managed, even if the underlying basis of systematic management is actually highly complicated.

Part 2 will further discuss how organizations could approach procurement of these services realistically, based on the potential benefits of tackling certain services categories with effective processes and technology solutions. Part 2 also will examine the state of complex services technology solutions at this time.