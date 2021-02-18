Adobe Stock

In procure-to-pay solutions (e-procurement, invoice-to-pay, AP automation), we see different ways to incorporate content (goods and services) to be purchased — and different methods to support the function of processing payments. The P2P provider Negotiatus has interesting solutions for these two topics.

For example, Negotiatus’ solution can incorporate external content from any website or marketplace through a URL address, something that enterprises of all sizes could find valuable to fight maverick spend.

To address payments, Negotiatus has a rare way to support them — by consolidating a buyer’s invoices and paying them on its behalf, creating operational efficiencies.

In this Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis, we will give an overview of Negotiatus’ P2P solution, platform and services, a vision of its roadmap, a competitive market analysis of Negotiatus’ competitors, and some key analyst takeaways on its strengths and weaknesses.