Public Spend Forum: Small business programs imposter and GovShop for small business success

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public buying everywhere. GovShop is its free-to-use global government market research tool for finding and connecting with suppliers. Read more from PSF and GovShop founder Raj Sharma here: Working towards a more open and accessible public sector marketplace – for suppliers and buyers.

In this guest post, Dolores Kuchina-Musina, a Contract and Proposal Management professional, explores the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. Both programs are known as highly competitive and pride themselves on their encouragement of small businesses to engage with the Federal Government in Research/Research and Development (R/R&D) with the potential for commercialization. Within the programs there are three phases and one of those phases does not seem to fit in with the others. Upon investigation, Kuchina-Musina notices something strange lurking in the details. Is it possible that Phase III is not an actual SBIR phase, and is simply an imposter?

With each new presidential administration comes a raft of new priorities, new appointees and new business opportunities for savvy government contractors that know how to find them. As America turns the page to its 46th President, political promises will begin their transition into programmatic and policy changes. This post tracks the major changes and how they may (or may not) create opportunities for your business:

Planning for success during a Biden presidency

How is the Biden Administration aiding small businesses?

How will PALT’s formal definition impact federal procurement?

Will stricter buy American rules change the ecosystem?

Public sector heroes podcast: Episode 22 with Dave Harden on helping innovators bring dual use technologies into the Department of Defense.

Leading local governments in Europe and Korea exchange on sustainable procurement

Inside the French government’s mission to develop an encrypted messaging platform

UK National Cyber Security Center warns of increased threat of ransomware attacks, some victims hit multiple times

Covid: NHS gowns 'suspended' from use due to packaging concern

Department of Finance seeking tenders for a 7-9 year contract worth up to £100m to manage NI Direct

UK buying 11,000 iPhone SE for government use in $5.7 million deal

Ukraine probes Covid vaccine procurement corruption

Latest opportunities for SMEs and new suppliers to engage with the defence industry announced by Defence Science and Technology Laboratory

Turkey hopes new engine deal will power future TF-X fighter jet

UK DfE launches national buying service to help schools deliver ‘value for money’

UK offered data adequacy status by the European Commission

Symposium on barriers to entry in government markets

Public Spend Forum will release the results of its study on Barriers to Entry in Government Markets in an upcoming online symposium. The agenda includes a review of tech study results, a panel discussion, and case study presentations on solutions. PSF will also welcome Maj. General Cameron Holt, deputy assistant secretary for contracting, US Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, to share his insights on the challenges suppliers face in the public sector and the actions government agencies can take to reduce those barriers. The event takes place on February 25, 1.00 pm EST, 6.00 pm GMT and you can find the full agenda and register here.

