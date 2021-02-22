Adobe Stock

Supplyframe is a provider that resists easy classification. It overlaps several areas in the traditional source-to-pay process, yet it is also a large “niche” player that positions itself as a full-suite supply chain and S2P solution for the high-tech electronics industry.

This is because Supplyframe serves not only manufacturers but also suppliers and their distributors. By doing so, it knows which companies have desired inventory, where it is and when to serve it up to buyers in need — creating a unique supply chain solution and an industry-focused direct materials sourcing solution. Plus, it’s a design solution.

How does Supplyframe accomplish all of this?

This Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis provides facts and expert insights to help procurement organizations determine if Supplyframe’s DirectSource solution is the right fit for their needs. It offers context on what Supplyframe is, the customers it serves and an overview of its solutions, along with a comparative assessment of strengths and weaknesses that organizations should consider.