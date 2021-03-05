Public Spend Forum: Wearble computers, flying cars and open government markets

Pixabay

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public buying everywhere. GovShop is its free-to-use global government market research tool for finding and connecting with suppliers. Read more from PSF and GovShop founder Raj Sharma here: Working towards a more open and accessible public sector marketplace – for suppliers and buyers.

This week's latest from PSF:

As part of the ongoing effort of Public Spend Forum to connect buyers and suppliers in emerging technology fields, GovShop’s list of suppliers in virtual reality and other emerging technologies is accessible here. This week it showcased what's new in R&D in the realm of augmented reality. Samsung is in the process of creating its latest model of wearable AR spectacles, called Glasses Lite. It highlights how these wearable computers augment reality in a life-changing way via real-world environments.

Hundreds of people joined the Public Spend Forum and GovShop 'Barriers to Entry' symposium last week which highlighted the final findings of a six-month national study, covering Federal, state and local government markets, in which buyers and suppliers participated to share the primary challenges faced by companies working with government and identify solutions to address them. In PSF's mission towards "Open Government Markets" it has made its report and full data set of study findings, along with actionable solutions, available here:

And in other news ...

WEF: The next big disruption is coming. How cities can prepare for 'flying cars'

Welcome to the new Healthcare Supply Chain Community

WHO sounds alarm over COVID-linked oxygen crisis

New law sets duties on responsible procurement in Wales

Losses to the university sector during Covid means they will need to digitalize to survive

EU: €330bn available for regional and local projects to help reduce economic disparities and boost recovery

Germany takes step towards forcing companies to take responsibility for labor or environmental abuses in their global supply chains

UK Crown Commercial Service sets up AV services procurement framework

Open Government Partnership says UK government failed to live up to its pledges to improve transparency and accountability

Dublin pilots IoT and new procurement approach for water safety

Sanchez-Graells on why the proposed post-Brexit procurement reform may not achieve the transformation it intends

