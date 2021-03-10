Afternoon Coffee: J&J has vaccine supply chain issues for EU delivery; Greensill Capital partner Taulia gets help from JPMorgan; PRO Unlimited launches DirectSource

Africa Studio/Adobe Stock

Johnson & Johnson told the European Union it is facing supply chain issues that could complicate plans to deliver 55 million doses of its new COVID-19 vaccine to the bloc, according to Reuters.

J&J told the EU that issues with ingredients and equipment mean the company may not be able to deliver all of its promised doses by the end of June. Any delay would be yet another blow to the EU vaccination plan, which has been hampered by varying levels of supplies from vaccine makers and a slow rollout of shots in many member states, the article said.

The company committed to deliver 200 million doses of its vaccine to the bloc this year, with 55 million coming in the second quarter of the year. An EU official close to the matter told Reuters it’s not impossible for J&J to meet the goal, but that it is showing caution.

Greensill Capital partner Taulia gets $3.8 billion aid from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

More bad news for the troubled supply chain financing firm Greensill Capital: One of its key technology partners, Taulia, was saved by a $3.8 billion bailout from JPMorgan Chase & Co., according to BNN Bloomberg. The lifeline is expected to derail talks for Greensill to sell part of its operating business to Athene Holding Ltd.

Taulia landed the aid from JPMorgan after an immediate need for liquidity because of Greensill’s recent insolvency declaration made on Monday. Taulia provided front-end technology that enabled businesses to have their supply chains financed by Greensill. Greensill’s attempt at receiving aid was the cap of a stunning collapse for the SCF firm, the article said.

A deal between Greensill and Athene, backed by Apollo Global Management Inc., is likely improbable now. Apollo emerged as the sole credible bidder for some of Greensill’s assets. Athene at one point offered $60 million for Greensill’s IT and intellectual property, the article reported.

PRO Unlimited goes direct with new DirectSource solution

PRO Unlimited, the workforce management services and technology solutions provider, has announced its launch of DirectSource PRO. The company described DirectSource PRO as “a platform to help organizations source the best candidates from their own private talent pools.” The platform leverages AI capabilities delivered through a partnership with Eightfold AI.

According to the press release, ”DirectSource PRO enables employers to complete the entire sourcing process more efficiently — from identifying candidates that meet predetermined criteria (D&I priorities, location requirements, etc.) to submitting queries [directly] to these candidates.”

Direct sourcing can drive cost savings, improve talent quality and speed up time to fill. But “it’s critical that various technology and service components are not only present, but also seamlessly integrated,” the announcement also stated.

PRO Unlimited’s CEO, Kevin Akeroyd, said in the press release that “DirectSource PRO is an industry game-changer,” and it “will power significant cost savings and drive many other benefits ... for the Global 2000, giving them a significant competitive advantage.”

Spend Matters has been following the emergence of contingent workforce direct sourcing and the technology solutions that can support it. For further information, see Spend Matters' PRO research briefs, “The Direct Sourcing of Workers/Services (DSW/S) Solution Market Landscape” and “An Executive’s Guide to Direct Sourcing of Contract Work/Services, Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3.”

