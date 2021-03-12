Afternoon Coffee: Creactives-Spend Matters webinar targets procurement data; After Greensill collapse, ArcelorMittal seeks cash upfront; PRO recap: Compleat, VMS in 2025, M&A technology integration, B2B payments overview

Adobe Stock

Later this month, Creactives and Spend Matters will join forces to host an online event tackling the nightmare that is procurement data.

Data quality is imperative and can promote savings across an organization. Sometimes, though, organizations have a hard time finding and working with data. Some of the ways businesses have solved the problem is through a combination of organizational focus and the use of artificial intelligence.

In this webinar, Spend Matters’ Chief Research Officer Pierre Mitchell will share data nightmares that many CPOs face and give ways to fix these problems. Vanessa Pepperell, the COO and Global Strategy Director of Aquanima — Grupo Santander, will share her experiences of harmonizing procurement data to support evolving processes and analytics. Adriano Garibotto, the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Creactives, will moderate the conversation.

Visit the registration page to learn more about the webinar and sign up to attend the procurement data event on Thursday, March 25, at 10 a.m. US Central time.

ArcelorMittal will ask for cash upfront to supply GFG Alliance steel mills

ArcelorMittal SA announced it will ask for cash upfront to supply Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance with steel over fears about the group’s financial situation in light of Greensill Capital's troubles, Yahoo Finance reported via Bloomberg.

ArcelorMittal said it will change its payment terms for shipments to the finishing plants that Gupta bought from it in 2019. This will likely put stress on GFG’s cash flow as it tries to find alternative financing after the collapse of its biggest lender, Greensill Capital, the article reported.

The situation follows a suspension of deliveries by the steel company to some of GFG’s plants. A spokesperson for Liberty Steel, GFG’s unit, told Bloomberg that there was a “temporary issue” with a supplier for some of its sites but said it had been “successfully concluded using normal commercial dispute procedures.”

Greensill’s collapse raised questions about the financial health of Gupta’s businesses, which were the supply chain finance provider’s biggest customer, the article said. Greensill had reported that Gupta would be insolvent without Greensill's capital, the article said.

For more on Greensill, Spend Matters explored supply chain finance and its P2P implications while later delving more specifically into how Greensill’s troubles will affect the industry going forward.

Spend Matters' analysts look at Compleat, VMS in 2025, M&A technology integration, B2B payments

This week, Spend Matters PRO analyst Xavier Olivera provided a vendor analysis of Compleat, a procure-to-pay solution provider. Analyst Andrew Karpie explored what the world of vendor management systems (VMS) could look like in 2025 for the extended workforce. Analyst Michael Lamoureux followed up a five-part series on M&A technology integration by answering if vendors should maintain or not maintain their solutions. Finally, analysts Jason Busch, Xavier Olivera, David Gustin and Nick Heinzmann focus on the world of B2B payments with a landscape overview of AP automation components and vendors.

Our PRO subscribers can read the full articles, but all readers can see the lengthy intros that frame the issues being discussed. This week:

