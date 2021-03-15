Adobe Stock

There’s no company that doesn’t benefit from exerting better control over external spending. Yet if you looked at the procurement technology market, one might be forgiven for assuming that small and medium-size enterprises (SME) don’t suffer from this issue enough to merit their own class of spend management solutions.

Airbase, a San Francisco-based vendor that offers AP automation, corporate card and expense reimbursement solutions primarily for businesses with 100 to 1,000 employees, illustrates what an SME-focused spend management solution should look like. Rather than slim down the enterprise-grade approach to purchasing and invoice management, Airbase starts from the perspective of end purchasers — everyday stakeholders — to help make purchasing easy while giving controllers and accountants the visibility they need to keep spending compliant.

For its more than 200 customers, Airbase is often the first step from multiple, fragmented systems into a single source of truth. But how does this approach compare with more traditional procurement players, and how strongly can Airbase fare as it looks to “fly” upstream into larger finance and procurement organizations?

This Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis provides an overview of Airbase and its solution for non-payroll spend management. It also explores the concept behind Airbase; the platform, application and supporting services the vendor delivers; a verified customer reference analysis; and a competitive market analysis, complete with key analyst takeaways.