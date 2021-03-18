Adobe Stock

In this five-part Spend Matters PRO series, we will help companies address how to approach paying suppliers early given your current baseline and legacy situation. If you’ve been tasked with a mandate from your CFO to find a way to offer early pay finance to all (or a vast majority) of suppliers and create a “win/win” with your supply base, we’ve designed this series for you.

We also hope this will help with tech selection. It should allow companies in the market for solutions to coordinate internal departments like procurement, AP, shared service centers and treasury to plan for and assess different technology choices and ultimately determine the best option for the company and its supply base.

For this series, here are the five stages for tackling your payables strategy:

Stage 1 — Assessing Your Current Situation

— Assessing Your Current Situation Stage 2 — Understanding Addressable Spend & Early Pay Options

— Understanding Addressable Spend & Early Pay Options Stage 3 — Addressing Operational Challenges Early

— Addressing Operational Challenges Early Stage 4 — Selection Process and Key Issues to Address

— Selection Process and Key Issues to Address Stage 5 — Getting to a Decision

At each stage in the series, we will provide recommendations on how to identify the particular technology integration level, including questions to ask the provider to discern if each stage has been achieved. And we will provide historic examples of each.

Today, we’ll give a 2021 overview of early pay finance. And before we talk about where and how to begin, we’ll discuss the complexity around the company’s current baseline of technology, spend categories and legacy procurement contracts.