Public Spend Forum: Partnership with The Shatter Fund and public sector savings scrutiny

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public buying everywhere. GovShop is its free-to-use global government market research tool for finding and connecting with suppliers. Read more from PSF and GovShop founder Raj Sharma here: Working towards a more open and accessible public sector marketplace – for suppliers and buyers.

This week's latest from PSF:

Public Spend Forum announces partnership with The Shatter Fund

Public Spend Forum has announced its partnership with the Shatter Fund, a fund focused exclusively on investing in high-potential disruptive technology companies led by female entrepreneurs. This partnership furthers PSF’s mission to create Open Government Markets by lowering the barriers to entry for emerging and innovative companies while making it easier for governments to find innovative companies.

As part of the partnership, PSF will deploy GovShop, its AI-enabled government-to-industry matching platform, to identify emerging women-led tech companies and will provide research support to the Shatter Foundation, founded by The Shatter Fund, to connect young women in under-served communities with access to capital, networks and markets. Read more here.

The efficiency and effectiveness of public procurement

An opinion piece by Sergii Dovgalenko, CPO of JSC Ukrainian Railways, explores best-practice governance around public procurement savings, gives a reality check on reported savings, explains why we should take some announcements on cost savings with a pinch of salt and suggests that citizens should rather judge public procurement officers on their effectiveness.

He discusses the questions we should be asking about public sector savings, to avoid inflated claims and manipulated numbers, and governments’ strategies on public spending. Read that here.

Extending Reality: AR/VR in 2021

Today, Friday, March 19, Julie Smithson, Founder of MetaVRse, Augmented Reality technologist, Board Chairperson of XR Women, and a highly recognized leader in the rapidly emerging and developing field of virtual reality, will be sharing her personal journey through the field of AR/VR in a webinar. She will share her unique experience as a female leader in the technology ecosystem, and her insights into how best to achieve gender equity in the workplace. She will also be talking about the future of AR/VR, entrepreneurship and growth in emerging technologies, building collaborative, inclusive communities and the impacts of Covid-19 on AR/VR. You still have time to register here.

