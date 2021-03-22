Adobe Stock

In this five-part Spend Matters PRO series, we will explore how businesses can approach paying suppliers early given the business’s current baseline and legacy situation. Today, we focus on understanding addressable spend and the various early pay options.

For this series, here are the five stages for tackling your payables strategy:

Stage 1 — Assessing Your Current Situation

— Assessing Your Current Situation Stage 2 — Understanding Addressable Spend & Early Pay Options

— Understanding Addressable Spend & Early Pay Options Stage 3 — Addressing Operational Challenges Early

— Addressing Operational Challenges Early Stage 4 — Selection Process and Key Issues to Address

— Selection Process and Key Issues to Address Stage 5 — Getting to a Decision

Let’s jump into the details for Stage 2.