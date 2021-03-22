In this five-part Spend Matters PRO series, we will explore how businesses can approach paying suppliers early given the business’s current baseline and legacy situation. Today, we focus on understanding addressable spend and the various early pay options.
For this series, here are the five stages for tackling your payables strategy:
- Stage 1 — Assessing Your Current Situation
- Stage 2 — Understanding Addressable Spend & Early Pay Options
- Stage 3 — Addressing Operational Challenges Early
- Stage 4 — Selection Process and Key Issues to Address
- Stage 5 — Getting to a Decision
Let’s jump into the details for Stage 2.
