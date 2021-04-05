Adobe Stock

This Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis provides an overview of Enlighta and its solution for supplier governance/risk management, contract management and service execution management. While there are solutions that address some of these processes, Enlighta’s focus is on complex services suppliers — including, but by no means limited to, IT outsourcing, BPO, telecom and facilities management.

The sourcing and the management of complex services and service providers remains a challenge for most organizations. Perhaps the weakest points in the source-to-pay (S2P) lifecycle for complex services are post-signature contract management, supplier management (performance and risk) and service execution management. But these areas are critical to managing services effectively.

Enlighta offers its clients highly configurable functional capabilities built on a sophisticated, scalable technology platform with integrations to major third-party procurement and other solutions. From ingesting contractual documents and requisitioning services under a SOW to monitoring supplier risk and managing supplier performance at the project and activity level, Enlighta’s capabilities are broad and deep (and that’s not a hyperbolic statement).

In this Vendor Analysis, we try to cover much ground in just several pages to provide insight into Enlighta and its solution in terms of platform, functional capabilities and supporting services. We also look at Enlighta’s short-term roadmap and competitive environment, and we identify Enlighta’s best-fit use cases and conclude with our take on this provider’s place in the solution landscape.