Adobe Stock

In this Spend Matters PRO article, we continue our introduction to Creactives, one of the most interesting players to hit the global procurement solutions scene in almost a decade.

Unlike traditional solutions for material master data management (MMDM), Creactives uses advanced AI-based knowledge engineering technology for classification. And, unlike the majority of spend analytics technology today, it uses specially designed disk-based processing for dealing with large data sets. Plus, its ability to be integrated into third-party S2P/supply-chain solutions for real-time product search and identification across multi-lingual global ERP/database instances makes it incredibly useful for multinationals that need to get a grip on their material master data.

Part 1 focuses on company background, solution strengths/weaknesses and tech selection tips.

Now, let’s examine Creactives’ solution, a company SWOT and Creactives’ competitors.