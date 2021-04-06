menu menu
More Vendor Analysis Briefs
×

Creactives: Vendor Analysis (Part 2) — Deep solution overview, SWOT, Creactives competitors, summary [PRO]

Categories: Analytics, Category Intelligence (Direct), Procurement Systems & Architecture, Solution Providers, Technology | Tags:
Creactives competitors Adobe Stock

In this Spend Matters PRO article, we continue our introduction to Creactives, one of the most interesting players to hit the global procurement solutions scene in almost a decade.

Unlike traditional solutions for material master data management (MMDM), Creactives uses advanced AI-based knowledge engineering technology for classification. And, unlike the majority of spend analytics technology today, it uses specially designed disk-based processing for dealing with large data sets. Plus, its ability to be integrated into third-party S2P/supply-chain solutions for real-time product search and identification across multi-lingual global ERP/database instances makes it incredibly useful for multinationals that need to get a grip on their material master data.

Part 1 focuses on company background, solution strengths/weaknesses and tech selection tips.

Now, let’s examine Creactives’ solution, a company SWOT and Creactives’ competitors.

For full access to this PRO content:
Sign Up Sign In
 