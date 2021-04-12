Afternoon Coffee: White House to host semiconductor supply chain resilience summit; Tipalti acquires Approve.com; Amazon workers in Alabama vote against unionizing

Adobe Stock

Today, the White House is convening top executives from major companies and the government at a virtual summit to discuss the global semiconductor chip shortage that is disrupting many industries, especially automakers, according to Reuters.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and NEC Director Brian Deese will join the Secretary of Commece, Gina Raimondo, to discuss how to strengthen resilience of the American supply chain. Executives from some of the biggest manufacturing companies in the US will attend — from firms like AT&T, Dell, Ford, General Motors, HP, Intel, Northrop Grumman, Samsung, Medtronic and others.

The White House is calling the meeting the “CEO Summit on Semiconductor and Supply Chain Resilience." TSMC, the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer, received an invitation as well. Reuters reported that Deese said in a statement that the “summit reflects the urgent need to strengthen critical supply chains.”

Tipalti acquires cloud-based procurement platform Approve.com

Tipalti, a global accounts payable (AP) automation platform, announced that it acquired Approve.com, a cloud procurement solution provider.

Approve.com allows businesses to rapidly deploy a purchase order process by streamlining requisitions, approvals, real-time budgets and vendor onboarding. It also delivers real-time spend controls and insights.

In a press release announcing the acquisition, Tipalti said the deal will help expand its portfolio of financial operations offerings. Tipalti and Approve.com will focus on offering finance clients a seamless, modern and advanced solution that streamlines manual processes.

“With the acquisition of Approve.com, we will help finance organizations at growth-oriented companies scale more efficiently, focus more of their resources on driving company strategy, improve company-wide spend visibility, and greatly strengthen their spend and financial controls,” Tipalti’s CEO and co-Founder Chen Amit said in the press release. “Procurement is an important part of our long-term product vision. One holistic solution can transform finance operations and level the playing field for finance leaders at mid-market companies.”

Amazon warehouse workers vote against forming union

Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama voted against forming a union last week, according to NPR news.

Workers at a Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse voted over the last few weeks — with the majority vote (1,798 vs. 738) coming against joining the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. Those on the side to unionize are likely to challenge the vote, the article said, after questions and controversies were raised over the union election.

The vote was a major decision for the American labor force as Amazon is the second-largest private employer in the country, and one of the biggest unionizing battles in decades. It was also the first union election at an Amazon warehouse since 2014, after a group of technicians in Delaware voted against unionizing, NPR reported.

