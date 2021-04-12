menu menu
Vroozi: Vendor Analysis, 2021 update (Part 1) — P2P solution overview, strengths/weaknesses, Vroozi competitors [PRO]

This two-part Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis offers an update on the procure-to-pay (P2P) provider Vroozi, which we last covered in 2018.

We’ll take a fresh look at Vroozi’s capabilities, which have grown from a nimble e-procurement solution into a P2P suite with payment features.

This series starts by providing company information and details on key updates since our last review. We give a high-level solution overview, offer solution strengths & weaknesses, and detail Vroozi’s competitors. Part 2 includes a company SWOT analysis, a full description of Vroozi’s solution suite, tech selection tips about the Vroozi solution suite and a final analyst summary.

