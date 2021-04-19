Adobe Stock

In the enterprise technology space, no acquisition comes without challenges. The key question for technology and product leaders is whether they know about those challenges before closing a deal.

In a shocking number of cases, however, vendors elect not to engage outside experts to conduct deep technology diligence. Or even if they do, the diligence is frequently surface level, performed merely as a “check the box” activity on the way to a speedy deal. As a result, multiple “unpleasant surprises” can arise over the course of post-merger integration projects. The number and severity of these surprises can lead to, at minimum, delays in expected roadmap delivery or, at worst, customer attrition due to lagging innovation, strained support levels and unkept promises.

In this Spend Matters PRO series, we’re outlining the most common potholes and hidden sinkholes that technology providers encounter in post-acquisition technology integration. Because without foreknowledge, acquisition dreams quickly morph into maintenance nightmares from which vendors may never wake up. And we want you to have a chance of getting it right.

For vendors getting up to speed on post-merger integration strategy, consider reviewing our earlier briefs, where we defined five specific stages of post-merger technology integration, as well as our follow-on brief about perhaps the most important upfront integration planning question (to maintain or not to maintain?). See: