Why agility is critical to optimizing your business spend and outcomes: Webinar with Deloitte and Coupa

Next month, on Thursday May 13, Spend Matters will host a webinar (more information here) with multinational professional services organization Deloitte and global business spend management solutions provider Coupa on three critical issues that procurement leaders are grappling with right now:

Value generation and improved supply chain resiliency in the face of unheralded complexity

Improving process agility to stay tightly aligned with stakeholders and suppliers

Leveraging next-generation operating models and platforms that harness talent and intelligence

You are probably wondering how we arrived at this shortlist out of the so many concerns that businesses face during this year of more unknowns and uncertainties.

The answer is this: These key issues are the top-mentioned concerns voiced by procurement leaders in the long-awaited and soon to be published 2021 Deloitte Global Chief Procurement Officer Survey, "Agility: The antidote to complexity." This study has served as a global benchmark of sentiment for procurement leaders worldwide for 10 years. The last findings came out two years ago, so this year’s results, which build on a decade of studies, are eagerly anticipated — look out for coverage next week.

The previous study delved into how we address complexity and risk while continuing to generate value, and it finished on a question rather than an answer: how do you become more agile to help you deal with that complexity and risk? In a continuation of that story, this most recent report focuses on the agility theme — the speed and alignment needed to transform. But it goes beyond the agility buzzword into the ever more important theme of recovery.

Similar to the last edition, our own chief analyst Pierre Mitchell was heavily involved in the design of the Deloitte CPO study and the analysis of its results, which also represent one of the most global comprehensive data sets about procurement's behavior and response to Covid. He will be moderating the event and will be joined by Michael van Keulen, Coupa’s Chief Procurement Officer and Max Goralnick, Managing Director, Deloitte Consulting, to take a close look at the trends, challenges and opportunities that this study has revealed.

With Coupa bringing intelligence from its 2021 Coupa Benchmark Report to the discussion, which features practical KPIs for business spend management applicable to any organization, we will have the perfect combination of voices to provide tangible advice for all procurement leaders.

Join us Thursday 13th May, 11am EDT/4pm BST for this 60-minute discussion including time for audience Q&As.

