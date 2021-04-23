Afternoon Coffee: In-person events result in high demand for packaging; Corcentric appoints three leadership members; Spend Matters’ PRO recap, SolutionMap Spring 2021

Adobe Stock

While sports fans, concert goers and Broadway aficionados are finally returning to in-person events, it’s changed demand on supply chains for packaging for customer food and drink, according to Supply Chain Dive.

Makers of specialty packaging for food and beverage materials were happy to see re-openings after a rollercoaster 2020, but some companies are facing hurdles in ordering materials or passing on contracts they can’t fulfill. Demand shifts are the biggest setback.

The recent Texas freezing storms from February are also proving to be a big issue in meeting demand for packaging. The coating that prevents cups from disintegrating is made in many Gulf Coast refineries, petrochemical plants and steam crackers. Shutdowns of transportation and supply chain networks in Texas has halted progress, the article said.

"We went for a reduced menu knowing that there weren't many options for the closed clamshell product available to us," Angela Todero, the Associate Director of Operations for Mercedes-Benz Stadium, told Supply Chain Dive. "We saw what our suppliers had that they were able to get easily. That dictated what we were going to use for the season."

Corcentric appoints three new members to leadership team

Corcentric, a business spend management software solution, announced three appointments to its leadership team this week.

Corcentric named Ed Benack as Chief Customer Officer, Manish Jaiswal as Chief Product Officer, and Brent Kinman as Senior Vice President of North American Sales. In a press release announcing the appointments, Corcentric said it's continuing to make investments in its people. Its leadership team is aiming to help enterprises enhance cash flow through its combination of software, advisory services and payments capabilities.

“I’m excited to announce the additions of Ed, Manish, and Brent to the Corcentric family. As we further develop our end-to-end transaction lifecycle solutions, including our payments capabilities, they each play a critical role in working with our enterprise customers to solve for the friction points in B2B commerce and transactions,” Matt Clark, Corcentric’s COO, said in the press release. “They bring invaluable experience and industry know-how to our organization and I look forward to working alongside each of them.”

