Afternoon Coffee: IBM-myInvenio, Panasonic-Blue Yonder acquisitions; Shortage of tanker truck drivers; SIG to host a virtual Technology Summit next week

In recent merger-and-acquisition news, IBM acquired Reggio Emilia, a process mining software company called myInvenio, according to Yahoo Finance.

The acquisition is part of IBM’s continuing investments to offer organizations a one-stop-shop of AI-powered business automation capabilities. The article reported that IBM plans to integrate the myInvenio capabilities into its Automation portfolio, including the IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation (IBM’s hybrid cloud software for AI-enabled business transformation and productivity). The financial terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed.

Additionally, Panasonic announced it will acquire supply chain software company Blue Yonder in a $7.1 billion deal, according to Supply Chain Dive. This deal will combine the Blue Yonder end-to-end supply chain AI-enabled software with Panasonic’a autonomous solutions.

Spend Matters Founder Jason Busch wrote on LinkedIn this week. that "I do find it fascinating that Panasonic just bought Blue Yonder (which includes I2, Manugistics, JDA and other assets). Will we see big corporates, trading companies and others becoming strategic buyers of procurement, supply chain, risk management and other technology firms? Maybe this is the first salvo.”

Shortage of tanker truck drivers affects delivery of gasoline

With more of the economy opening up, Americans are ready to hit the road and travel around the country. One hiccup, though, is that there is a shortage of tanker truck drivers needed to deliver gas to stations that are in short supply, according to CNN Business.

The industry’s trade group, the National Tank Truck Carriers, reported that 20% to 25% of tank trucks in the fleet are parked heading into the summer because of a scarcity of qualified drivers. Drivers left the business about a year ago when gasoline demand nearly halted during the early pandemic shutdowns, the article said.

"We've been dealing with a driver shortage for a while, but the pandemic took that issue and metastasized it," Ryan Streblow, the Executive Vice President of the NTTC, told CNN. "It certainly has grown exponentially."

Sourcing Industry Group to host virtual Technology Summit next week

Procurement executives, experts and thought leaders from around the world are invited to attend the Sourcing Industry Group (SIG) Technology Summit taking place next week.

The virtual event will feature keynote and breakout sessions with live Q&As, on-demand access to all sessions, and solution demos that show attendees how to implement certain technologies like AI, machine learning or robotics in procurement. Keynote speakers come from organizations like WNS Denali, Northwestern University, Millicom, Coupa and more.

The event takes place next week from May 4-6. To learn more or register, visit the SIG Technology Summit event page.

