Afternoon Coffee: Project44 expands shipment tracking to China; Global procurement buyers increasingly look to Vietnam, India for sourcing; PRO recap: Bid Ops, Tipalti, Hot List

Project44, a solution that provides advanced visibility for shippers and logistics service providers, announced it will expand its real-time shipment tracking services to China and more of Asia.

In a press release announcing the expansion, the company said it will help give clients the same transportation visibility that it offers across other markets like North America and Europe. The expansion brings project44’s resources on Asia-based visibility to fulfill its vision for global end-to-end visibility across all modes of transportation.

The company said that logistics events in Asia continue to send shockwaves across global markets. For that, the opacity of Asia’s trucking markets has become a weak link in global supply chains. The company said that using project44’s solution can help improve agility, predictability and efficiency of global supply chains.

Jett McCandless, CEO and Founder of project44, said in the press release: “With our expansion into the Asia Pacific, we are considering the capabilities, regulations and intricacies within each country, which is key to delivering value to our current and future customers.”

Global procurement buyers increasingly look to Vietnam, India for sourcing alternatives to China

Supply Chain Dive reported that US and global buyers are increasingly turning to Vietnam and India as alternative sourcing locations to China, according to data from Qima, a provider of supply chain compliance solutions.

About one-third of worldwide buyers and 38% of US buyers said Vietnam was a place they intend to increase sourcing from this year. An “influx of US-based buyers” increased inspection and audit demand in India 72% year-over-year, indicating an uptick in buying interest. While demand for inspections and audits in China continues to surge, it hasn’t reached pre-pandemic levels, the article said.

A slow rebound of sourcing from China and a sustained interest in other countries signaled that long-term supplier diversification will stick around. Diversity in suppliers is one way to bolster resilience. Supply Chain Dive reported that rising labor costs, a trade war and the pandemic have been a few of the key factors fueling companies to rethink dependence on China.

Spend Matters' analysts look at Bid Ops, Tipalti and the contingent workforce market

This week, Spend Matters PRO analyst Michael Lamoureux provided a vendor analysis of Bid Ops, an AI-based sourcing solution provider. The Spend Matters team told us what makes Tipalti great, according to SolutionMap Spring 2021 data. Also, analyst Andrew Karpie shared the biggest news in the contingent workforce market with his monthly Hot List.

Our PRO subscribers can read the full articles, but all readers can see the lengthy intros that frame the issues being discussed. This week:

