Public Spend Forum: GovMarket’s Growth Principles and AI-technology

Pixabay

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public buying everywhere. GovShop is its free-to-use global government market research tool for finding and connecting with suppliers. Read more from PSF and GovShop founder Raj Sharma here: Working towards a more open and accessible public sector marketplace – for suppliers and buyers.

This week's latest from PSF:

GovMarket’s Growth Principles and AI-technology

You can use GovMarket's Growth Principles and AI-technology to amplify your brand, stand out in a crowded market and differentiate your offerings, build a high-quality pipeline, drive sustainable growth, build skills and processes to continue winning. GovShop’s Growth Program includes:

Brand Exposure: Brand exposure through its global platform that includes buyers and investors from over 250+ federal/state/local agencies, primes, accelerators, venture capital and more

Opportunity Matching: AI-enabled opportunity matching that searches data from over 100+ sources such as traditional contracts, prize challenges, other transactions and more

Market Intelligence: Market intelligence to help you focus your business development efforts on the right target clients for your products or services

Expert Growth Coaching: Growth resources and coaching, based on its proven GovMarket growth principles applied by market leaders

Join the program here.

Download the GovMarket Growth Principles masterclass here.

Find Covid-19 Suppliers, Inventory and Contracts

Find Covid-19 related products and services from trusted suppliers by searching a directory of suppliers, products and contracts. The GovShop team is collaborating with the Defense Joint Task Force, National Governor’s Association and various healthcare organizations to compile the largest free supply chain data set available. “Verified” suppliers have undergone vetting through PSF or its partner organizations and you can post any of your healthcare supply needs on the opportunities page. You can also get help from an expert team of analysts and sourcing professionals.

Download the latest reports Covid-19

Download the latest reports covering key market data, verified suppliers, and additional details

View Supplier guide -- download this free resource guide for information on key market categories, suppliers, segmentation, and further details.

View Disinfectant Technologies

View Supply Chain Data

And in other news ...

€274 million Saint Vincent de Paul contract slammed by National Audit Office

MoD drawing up action plan to increase SME suppliers

Covid-19: One in five UK government contracts had signs of possible corruption, report finds

We need new models of public procurement says chief exec of ACCA global body of accountants

Romania: Bidders from several countries will be excluded from public procurement tenders

New provisions in public procurement system to be discussed at EEC meeting

Italy’s Antitrust Authority proposes simplification of public procurement rules

European Commission develops flexible approach to standardization when identifying new ICT technical specifications

Bulgaria signs 7.6m euro deal for design of doubling of railway to Turkey

Industry lobby to 'co-decide' on nearly €10bn EU public money

Managing compliance challenges for US Defense contractors

UK Telecoms Diversification Taskforce: findings and report

Digital procurement: What do suppliers really need from the Government?

Contact Public Spend Forum

Contact support@publicspendforum.net if you’d like to understand more about public procurement, the effect of the pandemic, where to find suppliers for a specific category, or any other burning issue you have.

PSF would also love to hear from you if you have a success story within your organization you’d like to share. If you’d like to share your opinions or insight on a public-procurement-relevant issue please see the Guest Author Guidelines here.

Schedule a free GovShop demo

You can book a free consultation and demo to learn how to best leverage GovShop! You'll learn how to build your market research skills and use GovShop to search across 2 million traditional and non-traditional suppliers, quickly generate lists and reports in minority and small businesses, and find contracts that match your needs.

Contact Frank McNally from the Government Success Team