Afternoon Coffee: Avetta acquires Pegasus; Per Angusta has integration with SAP Ariba; Procurant partners with Merchants Distributors

Avetta, a supply chain risk management software solution, announced on Thursday the acquisition of Australia-based Pegasus, a worker competency management software and service system.

Pegasus’ products are used by more than 100 clients to manage 3.5 million workers employed by 70,000 suppliers. In a press release announcing the deal, Avetta said the acquisition will accelerate its global growth strategy while creating one provider of supply chain risk management that manages nearly 170,000 suppliers and 4 million workers.

“Pegasus and Avetta both share a vision to ensure workforces are competent and safe, and risk is being managed, globally,” Adam Boyle, Pegasus’ CEO, said in the press release. “Our worker-competency expertise complements Avetta’s world-class supply chain risk management product, and will benefit our people, clients and contractors as they access an even greater international network in a single provider.”

Spend Matters’ Founder Jason Busch said: "Australia has some of the more advanced occupational workplace and safety laws relative to other countries and regions. On this deal, while also serving as a regional expansion tactic for Avetta, it is likely that general market consolidation and network/scale economics played a part of the M&A move — not to mention deepening the overall set of offerings at the individual worker and workforce compliance level across the firm's customer portfolio generally, potentially via up-sell/cross-sell."

Per Angusta announces integration with SAP Ariba for enhanced sourcing visibility

Per Angusta, a French provider of procurement performance technology, announced it is now integrated with SAP Ariba solutions. Per Angusta said it hopes to deliver enhanced visibility into the sourcing pipeline and detailed insight into savings for customers.

With the integration with SAP Ariba, Per Angusta said it will help plan, forecast and track procurement performance while providing added value to finance. The company said a connected ecosystem and value add of point solutions can bring a strong backbone for organizations.

“We are thrilled to partner with such a prominent leader in the digital procurement space, particularly one who understands the value of working together to provide enhanced agility and an intuitive user experience,” said Pierre Laprée, CEO and Founder of Per Angusta. “Our platform’s integration with SAP Ariba solutions allows procurement teams to create e-sourcing projects from the Per Angusta tool, and then fetch the information for savings reports. Procurement organizations who use SAP Ariba solutions are now able to track project progress and view savings in real time.”

Procurant partners with Merchants Distributors for perishable goods supply chain

Procurant, a global food supply chain software company, announced a partnership with Merchants Distributors LLC (MDI), a retail distribution service for perishable goods suppliers.

The network of suppliers can use the Procurant One technology platform for purchasing and order management. In a press release announcing the partnership, it said that the Procurant system for MDI is a web-based buying application that connects suppliers and stakeholders across the perishable goods supply chain. It uses a modern technology and design to improve speed, efficiency and reliability in order management.

“At MDI, we are all about our customers, and we view our suppliers as true partners in providing high quality and value products in our stores. With Procurant, we now have a system that is easy to use and that enables much more effective collaboration, visibility and partnership with our suppliers as we respond to the needs and expectations of our customers,” Chuck Alexander, Senior Vice President of Procurement at MDI, said in the press release.

