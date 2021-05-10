Adobe Stock

Onventis has grown into an interesting source-to-pay suite provider, so we plan to look at its offering in the upstream source-to-contract area in this two-part Spend Matters PRO today, and we’ll do another series on the downstream P2P solution in the coming weeks.

It’s also important to note two other things about Onventis: First, it is one of the few providers in the space that is fully focused on the mid-market. Second, Onventis can support an organization’s indirect, services and direct sourcing needs, which not all platforms can.

Also, consider that if source-to-contract is powered by a single, unified platform, its value only increases because the businesses using it can source faster to respond to disruptions, analyze data to identify trends early, monitor suppliers to conform to every changing compliance regulation, and manage electronic agreements when distances or time prevent physical ones.

So we would suggest that while the subject might seem old-hat, the slick-fashioned offerings of the new players that focus on the mid-market are certainly worth the time and effort to get to know better. For some companies, they may turn out to be the perfect providers.

Part 1 will cover the company background, a short solution overview, a SWOT analysis, a look at Onventis competitors and tech selection tips. Part 2 will focus on Onventis’ S2C solution strengths/weaknesses, a deep dive into its solution capabilities and an analyst summary.