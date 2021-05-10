Adobe Stock

The source-to-pay market aims for comprehensive coverage of all of an organization’s procurement spend. But in reality, all spend is not necessarily covered by every suite, and even the ones that span indirect, direct and services-based purchases can have blindspots. And beyond even spend scope, it’s even rarer that such opportunities are available to mid-size businesses, with the Global 2000 and Fortune 500 often winning out on comprehensive coverage.

Onventis is an S2P provider that resists both of these generalizations. It not only covers all three major types of spend but also is specifically designed (and priced) for middle-market organizations — although it certainly has the foundations to scale up to larger customers, as well. In the S2C segment specifically, we see this in capabilities such as BOM-based direct materials sourcing; a respectable and granular supplier network; and deep master data management configuration support.

Part 2 of this Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis provides details on the solution’s strengths and weaknesses as well as a deep dive into the S2C solution and an analyst summary. Part 1 included company background info, a SWOT analysis and a review of Onventis competitors. For coverage of Onventis’ P2P capabilities, PRO subscribers can expect a companion two-part series publishing in the weeks to come.