Afternoon Coffee: Deloitte, Coupa and Spend Matters to host agility webinar; Apple suppliers linked to forced labor; US approves Pfizer vaccine for some kids

Agility is top of mind for procurement leaders. In order to address the key statistics and trends of agility in procurement, Spend Matters is hosting a webinar in partnership with the consulting specialists at Deloitte and the business spend management solution provider Coupa.

The webinar will address three critical issues that procurement leaders are grappling with right now:

Value generation and improved supply chain resiliency in the face of unheralded complexity

Improving process agility to stay tightly aligned with stakeholders and suppliers

Leveraging next-generation operating models and platforms that harness talent and intelligence

Coupa’s Chief Procurement Officer Michael van Keulen and Deloitte’s Managing Director Max Goralnick will take a closer look at the trends, challenges and opportunities that the recent Deloitte 2021 Global CPO Survey revealed about agility in businesses. Spend Matters’ Chief Research Officer Pierre Mitchell will moderate the conversation.

The webinar takes place this Thursday, May 13, at 11 a.m. US Eastern time. The 60-minute discussion will include key insights from the Global CPO Survey and the 2021 Coupa Benchmark Report, as well as an audience Q&A session.

Apple suppliers linked to forced labor of Uyghur Muslims

Seven of Apple’s largest suppliers were linked to suspected forced labor of Uyghur Muslims and other prosecuted groups from the Xinjiang region, according to Business Insider.

In the past, Apple has denied using suppliers that rely on forced labor of Uyghurs, a Muslim minority group that has seen persecution in China. An investigation by The Information indicated that the use of forced labor by Apple suppliers is more widespread than previously reported, the article said.

Apple does not publicly list the suppliers it uses, but The Information verified links to the company through official documents and employees at the suppliers. Other large tech companies like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Facebook and more were linked to the suppliers in question, the article reported.

Business Insider reported that Human Rights Watch estimates 1 million Uyghur Muslims are being persecuted in China. The country detains them in internment camps and forces them to work.

FDA approves Pfizer vaccine for kids age 12-15

The Food and Drug Administration expanded the use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to children as young as 12, according to the Associated Press.

Administration of the two-dose vaccine could begin as soon as Thursday, after a federal vaccine advisory committee issues a recommendation for using the vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds. The announcement is expected Wednesday.

The approval will help prevent Covid cases in schools and help schoolchildren return to normal activities. Of more than 2,000 US vaccine volunteers ages 12 to 15, there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents, the AP reported. Researchers also found that kids developed higher levels of virus-fighting antibodies than studies measuring young adults.

“Having a vaccine authorized for a younger population is a critical step in continuing to lessen the immense public health burden caused by the Covid pandemic,” FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks told the AP.

