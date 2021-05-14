Afternoon Coffee: US industrial production rises for 2nd month; State of Flux needs supplier management input; PRO recap: Onventis S2C analysis, and a SolutionMap head-to-head: Coupa vs. GEP

Adobe Stock

American industrial production increased for the second consecutive month in April as more factories opened after being shut down by winter ice storms, according to the Associated Press.

The Federal Reserve reported that industrial production, including output at factories, mines and utilities, rose 0.7% last month. This was down from the March number, which saw a gain of 2.4%. Meanwhile, manufacturing output rose 0.4% and utility production rose 2.6%.

How do you find the right procurement technology and vendor for your company? Spend Matters’ new 5-step “Procurement Technology Buyer’s Guide” can help — with how-to documents, checklist templates and other tips.

The US economy continues to expand as consumers become more confident and municipalities relax business restrictions, the article said. However, there are signs that Americans are looking to spend their money on services rather than goods.

State of Flux seeks participants for its annual supplier management survey

State of Flux is in the process of conducting its annual supplier management survey to help the market find new value in the supplier relationship management category (SRM).

State of Flux developed the study with the idea that supplier management programs incorporate many forms of value that connect to broader business objectives. The supplier relationship management and strategic sourcing solution seeks to understand how professionals on the buy side of supplier management run their programs.

It will develop a report and benchmark analysis so that all participants can gain market insight into supplier management. The deadline for completing the survey is Friday, June 4. To learn more and participate, visit State of Flux’s “Growing Value of Supplier Management” survey page.

Spend Matters' analysts look at Onventis, and Coupa vs. GEP

This week, Spend Matters PRO analysts Michael Lamoureux and Nick Heinzmann provided a two-part Vendor Analysis of Onventis' upstream source-to-contract (S2C) solution. We'll do a series on its downstream P2P solution in the coming weeks. Also published this week: Analyst Xavier Olivera compared Coupa and GEP’s procure-to-pay (P2P) solutions using SolutionMap Spring 2021 data.

Our PRO subscribers can read the full articles, but all readers can see the lengthy intros that frame the issues being discussed. This week:

Read more about a PRO membership.

Are you digitally transforming your company’s procurement organization? Start here and track your progress with the free Spend Matters Capability & Technology Roadmap templates for e-procurement, invoice-to-pay, sourcing, analytics, CLM, SRM & risk.