Afternoon Coffee: PRO Unlimited launches DaaS solution; Covid pandemic highlights the need for US manufacturing; Chick-fil-A supply chain woes

PRO Unlimited, a workforce management solution provider, announced the launch of its new data-as-a-service (DaaS) solution.

The DaaS solution aims to provide organizations with comprehensive hiring intelligence, which can optimize the more than $4 trillion global annual spend on contingent labor. While other solutions monitor data for full-time employment salary intelligence, PRO Unlimited said in a press release that it hopes to deliver the same robustness for the contingent workforce.

PRO Unlimited’s data set includes more than 30 billion data points on over 1.5 billion workers across 100,000 job titles. It represents over $560 billion in contingent spend. PRO Unlimited’s DaaS solution aims to help organizations overcome challenges that have typically plagued the contingent workforce, like a lack of business intelligence.

"PRO Unlimited's DaaS offering is another step for the company, since its acquisition of PeopleTicker earlier this year,” said Andrew Karpie, Spend Matters’ Research Director for Services and Labor Procurement. “It's also a core pillar of the company's strategy realignment that took place under the company's new CEO, Kevin Akeroyd, in 2019. Data at scale is the future and is necessary to the success of managed service providers in the CW/S space."

Covid pandemic highlights need for American manufacturing

If the Covid pandemic was good for anything, it showed the importance in investing in American manufacturing and production, according to the website Wired.

Wired shared the success story of Lloyd Armbrust, who built a mask manufacturing factory in Texas. Initially, the company produced about 100 masks a day until now, when it produces over 1 million masks a day.

Armbrust said it was a good lesson in realizing the importance of building up American manufacturing, which had for years been on the decline.

The pandemic changed a key perception: that it was cheaper and easier to source and produce in other countries. The use of overseas sourcing shuttered factories throughout the US.

And as the demand for certain products falls, Armbrust doesn’t know what the future holds.

“This opened my eyes — I thought, ‘Wow, the US really is behind,’ ” he told Wired.

Chick-fil-A faces supply chain shortage of its sauces

Chick-fil-A customers looking to stock up on the fast-food chain’s sauces may be disappointed because the company is limiting the number of sauces it’s giving out to customers to address a supply chain shortage, according to Philly Voice.

The restaurant announced that supply chain issues led to a “shortage of select items” like its Zesty Buffalo, Herb Ranch, Polynesian and classic Chick-fil-A sauces. It’s limiting the number for customers at its 2,600 locations across the US. Philly Voice reported that customers are allowed one sauce per entree, two per meal and three per 30-count nuggets.

"We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our guests for any inconvenience," the company said in a statement on its website.

