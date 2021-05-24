Adobe Stock

This one-part Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis of SimplifyVMS will provide a company background, a detailed solution overview, a market/competitor analysis, tech selection tips and an analyst summary with a strength/weakness section.

As the use of contingent workforce continues to expand and evolve among buying organizations, new ways of sourcing and engaging different kinds of contingent workers are becoming a focus of both established VMS providers as well as new technology solution providers. While staff augmentation/temp staffing remains the major core of contingent workforce management programs, new sourcing and engagement options are being developed.

At this time, most VMS solutions are aiming to enable a multi-channel sourcing approach (that includes SOW and independent worker engagements). They are also looking to enable a more agile contingent workforce management solution for their customers, based significantly on modern technologies and architectures that afford greater flexibility to change and innovate.

It is here that the newer entrants to the VMS solution market, like SimplifyVMS, can have an advantage over their more established competitors that may have the same aims for their customers but must clear “technology debt” to get to the same place.

Started in 2016, SimplifyVMS launched its early “simplified” VMS solution in 2017 focused on the market for small to midsize businesses, with the intent to not just repave the cow path but to build a flexible contingent workforce platform based on an open, unified, scalable architecture. Today, SimplifyVMS serves over 70 SMB and large customers with workers in 80 countries. It provides a robust solution that addresses the requirements for sourcing and managing temp workers sourced through staffing suppliers, workers of third-party contract services providers and directly sourced independent contract workers.