Public Spend Forum: 7 Principles of GovMarket Growth and Impact

Pixabay

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public buying everywhere. GovShop is its free-to-use global government market research tool for finding and connecting with suppliers. Read more from PSF and GovShop founder Raj Sharma here: Working towards a more open and accessible public sector marketplace – for suppliers and buyers.

This week's latest from PSF:

Download: The 7 Principles of GovMarket Growth and Impact

For anyone who has the technology and solutions to drive impact yet struggles to get a part of the $12 trillion government market, or who has tried various sales strategies and spent time on proposals with no result, Raj Sharma, founder of GovShop, has made available the business strategy, marketing and sales methods he has used in the past to help diverse and emerging companies win bids.

Funding and sales pathways that shorten time to revenue

Strategies to differentiate your business

Sales and marketing tools for qualified leads

Proposal-writing strategies for real win rates

Download them for free here.

Facing the Long Journey of Entering the Public Sector Marketplace

In episode 21 of the public sector heroes podcast, Jenny Clark (Federal Contracting, Solvability and Founder of GovConSummit) says that even though there is an abundance of government opportunities, the best strategy is to understand how to move through the process and stay consistent as you spread your resources. She shares advice on how to practically pursue contracts within the marketplace. First and foremost, she says, do your homework. You will need to have a firm understanding of your market and target agencies because there is no shortcut to this process. You’ve got to know why you want to go into federal contracting and how your business is going to deliver value to public sector clients. You can leverage your company with a unique selling proposition, as long as you have a solid foundation in the market research. Listen to her key takeaways here:

The Public Sector Heroes podcast.

And in other news ...

Uzbekistan amended law on public procurement comes into force in July

US Homeland Security Department procurement official says federal agencies getting better at buying advanced technologies like AI but still lag in deploying it due to security concerns

EU court backs European Space Agency on excluding German satellite company OHB from Galileo public contract

UK open to providing support for steel as a strategic sector, but nationalising Liberty Steel unlikely

Romanian Competition Council continues scrutiny of bid rigging

UK launches new ‘Consultancy Playbook’ to achieve better outcomes, value for money and improved civil service capability — what does it mean for public buyers

UK “root and branch” review of Great Britain’s railway industry published

Poland procures Turkish Bayraktar TB2 Drones almost out of the blue

Call for views on cyber security in supply chains and managed service providers

Private security firm lands £14m COP26 contract as police warn of costs

European Parliament vows to ensure equal access to public private research partnerships

Contact Public Spend Forum

Contact support@publicspendforum.net if you’d like to understand more about public procurement, the effect of the pandemic, where to find suppliers for a specific category, or any other burning issue you have.

PSF would also love to hear from you if you have a success story within your organization you’d like to share. If you’d like to share your opinions or insight on a public-procurement-relevant issue please see the Guest Author Guidelines here.

Schedule a free GovShop demo

You can book a free consultation and demo to learn how to best leverage GovShop! You'll learn how to build your market research skills and use GovShop to search across 2 million traditional and non-traditional suppliers, quickly generate lists and reports in minority and small businesses, and find contracts that match your needs.

Contact Frank McNally from the Government Success Team