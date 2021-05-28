Adobe Stock

Welcome to the May 2021 edition of the Spend Matters Insiders’ Hot List, a monthly look at the contingent workforce and services (CW/S) space. For those new to this Spend Matters PRO column, each edition covers the month’s important or interesting technology and innovation developments in the CW/S space.

I wrote the first Hot List in February 2018 and have done one every month since that time. It has always been interesting and enjoyable to share my monthly discoveries with readers. But because I am departing from Spend Matters to pursue other types of roles in the human capital/contingent workforce space, this is my last Hot List. But now and then, you may see other posts by me on the Spend Matters website as we part industry colleagues and good friends.

Our Hot List for April 2021 covered a range of developments, including the sale of iWorkGlobal and the acquisition of Business Talent Group by Heidrick & Struggles; the persistent growth of alternative legal service providers; and the continued development and funding of online platforms, block chain and neobanks.

In May, new events and developments (and investments!) in the CW/S space have continued at a steady pace, demonstrating a dynamic and innovative industry ecosystem. And remember, it is important to look at both the forest and trees to get the full picture.

Let’s see what was going on in May 2021.