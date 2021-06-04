Afternoon Coffee: World Environment Day kicks off tomorrow to boost sustainability efforts; Starbucks shortages; PRO recap: 3-part series on SAP Ariba’s P2P solution

Adobe Stock

The United Nations has set World Environment Day for Saturday, but events have already kicked off this week — with more planned for the weekend and beyond.

Pakistan is this year’s host nation, and a celebration there Saturday will officially begin the UN’s Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, the effort to focus resources from 2021 to 2030.

The World Environment Day website will broadcast the official start of the day, and other sessions can be accessed online, on YouTube and on TikTok.

Doing a tech selection? Get a shortlist fast with TechMatch℠ — the latest way to make SolutionMap's vendor rankings actionable by your company.

“We cannot turn back time,” organizers said on the website. “But we can grow trees, green our cities, rewild our gardens, change our diets and clean up rivers and coasts.”

Interesting events include sessions on what “rewilding” entails, innovations in technology for restoration monitoring, an e-learning class, and “Going Beyond Trees: Redefining the Popular Unit for Ecosystem Restoration.”

See all of the planned events for World Environment Day here.

Spend Matters, too, has its eye on sustainability efforts.

Later this summer we will feature in-depth analysts’ looks at the vendors and technology that collect data on ESG issues (environment, social and governance) and help companies measure their efforts. We’ll explore the capabilities and the expected return on investment for using those solutions.

We’ll also have posts that explain the difference between ESG and CSR in the sustainability space, vendor feedback on their views of problems in sustainability, and more.

Starbucks faces shortages of key products and ingredients

Coffee drinkers may forgo Starbucks in the next few weeks as the company faces shortages of fan-favorite drinks, cups, syrups and baked goods, according to Newsweek.

Starbucks customers have taken to social media in recent weeks to complain of not being able to order certain drinks. Starbucks responded by informing its shops across the country are experiencing supply issues.

Kevin Johnson, Starbucks’ CEO, said in April when supply issues became apparent: "In some areas in [the] supply chain, let's take in distribution where store deliveries. Now some of our partners who run the store deliveries are from our customer distribution centers to stores, they've struggled a bit having — being able to hire and staff to meet the demand that we have and to get enough people."

"So we are working with them. So I do anticipate we'll do a little bit more to invest and help our supply chain partners, whether it's staff that they need in manufacturing or staffing they need for distribution and transportation. But when it comes to Starbucks, I think we're in a very solid position," Newsweek reported.

Spend Matters' analysts look at SAP Ariba P2P capabilities

This week, Spend Matters PRO analyst Xavier Olivera dove deep into the SAP Ariba procure-to-pay solution. In the three-part series, Olivera offered a company background, a SWOT analysis and an overview of SAP Ariba competitors as well as a look at P2P product strengths and weaknesses and tech selection tips. The series also has in-depth details on the platform, e-procurement features and its analytics.

Our PRO subscribers can read the full articles, but all readers can see the lengthy intros that frame the issues being discussed. This week:

Read more about a PRO membership.

The Spend Matters global monthly newsletter for June goes out soon! Are you on the list? Don't miss out for 2021!