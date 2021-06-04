Public Spend Forum: Clubhouse public sector tech showcase and women-led tech companies Growth Accelerator

Pixabay

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public buying everywhere. GovShop is its free-to-use global government market research tool for finding and connecting with suppliers. Read more from PSF and GovShop founder Raj Sharma here: Working towards a more open and accessible public sector marketplace – for suppliers and buyers.

This week's latest from PSF:

Clubhouse – an innovation and tech public sector showcase

Public Spend Forum has created ‘Clubhouse’ — a GovShop GovMarket Entrepreneurs club and show room. Each week it features innovative tech companies that are delivering critical impact towards government missions and programs. The Innovation & Technology Showcase is at no cost to participants and you can join to participate if you are:

An entrepreneur or emerging and innovative tech firm wishing to amplify your offering to an engaged public sector audience

A government leader learning about emerging, innovative

By joining, your business and solution will be placed in front of GovMarket buyers through GovShop’s ecosystem, events and AI-matching technology.

Do that, and learn more, here.

Women-Led tech companies — GovMarket Entrepreneurs Growth Accelerator

As part of Shatter Fund and Public Spend Forum’s partnership designed to enable women entrepreneurs who deliver innovative solutions to government and public sector organizations, they are proud to announce the winners of the Women-Led Tech GovMarket Entrepreneurs Growth Accelerator.

"These accomplished entrepreneurs and their acceptance into the GovMarket accelerator represent our mission and the innovation we want to bring to government," said Shelly Kapoor Collins, Founding Partner of the Shatter Fund. "I am looking forward to rolling up my sleeves to work alongside in helping scale impact and growth of these companies."

Read more here.

And in other news ...

New UK Government guidance for working with suppliers in The Construction Playbook

WEF publishes: These are the breakthroughs we need to achieve a net-zero world

New practical guidance to help public buyers integrate social considerations into public procurement

European Commission launches organic action plan — high quality food with low environmental impact

Green Public Procurement EC news alert

How the UK is promoting ‘Social Value’ through its public-sector procurement process — could provide a model for other countries?

US Army tactical network acquisition team requests substantial $537 million increase for fiscal 2022

EU member states overcome nine-year blockade on procurement instrument

New digital telecare purchasing system launched by local government procurement arm, Scotland Excel

Peppol — a quick guide to what it is and who uses it

Contact Public Spend Forum

Contact support@publicspendforum.net if you’d like to understand more about public procurement, the effect of the pandemic, where to find suppliers for a specific category, or any other burning issue you have.

PSF would also love to hear from you if you have a success story within your organization you’d like to share. If you’d like to share your opinions or insight on a public-procurement-relevant issue please see the Guest Author Guidelines here.

Schedule a free GovShop demo

You can book a free consultation and demo to learn how to best leverage GovShop! You'll learn how to build your market research skills and use GovShop to search across 2 million traditional and non-traditional suppliers, quickly generate lists and reports in minority and small businesses, and find contracts that match your needs.

Contact Frank McNally from the Government Success Team