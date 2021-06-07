Adobe Stock

Sustainability is a broad term that encompasses numerous subtopics. But increasingly, considerations of sustainability center around a pivotal topic: carbon emissions.

As the world grapples with the best ways to balance trade-offs between decarbonizing economies with the expectations of economic growth, corporations, investors and governments have all begun to take stock of their current carbon footprints, in an effort to better prioritize how to reach net zero emissions by their own stated goals.

And if you’re familiar with the ways that corporations go about calculating their carbon footprints, then you know that supply chains account for 80% of greenhouse gas emissions — which means that procurement has a significant role to play in the process of reducing global emissions.

That’s why, perhaps unsurprisingly, the best-known provider of sustainability data and tools in the procurement tech space, EcoVadis, recently released its Carbon Action Module, a toolkit to help organizations prioritize, engage and drive emissions reductions to meet decarbonization goals.

In this Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis, 2021 Update, we review EcoVadis’ Carbon Action Module and explain how the solution for sustainability rating and monitoring is tackling the challenge of collecting and analyzing carbon emissions data. This post is an addendum to our 2020 reviews and analyses of EcoVadis: