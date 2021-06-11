Afternoon Coffee: 2021 Global Category Management Study needs input; Solar power industry stalls installations over supply chain bottlenecks; PRO recap: EcoVadis, Vendorful, and spend analytics/Seinfeld

Adobe Stock

Procurement professionals are being sought to take a survey — Future Purchasing and Henley Business School's 2021 Global Category Management Study.

The results of this biennial survey provide comparative data for the worldwide category management research report. The resulting analysis will show the drivers for performance, which practices matter most, and which matter less, and quantify the benefits of effective category management in the broader context of business performance.

The data that informs the analysis is made possible by returning contributors and those of you who participate in 2021 for the first time. The survey takes 15-20 minutes to complete, and you will receive a digital copy of the report before it is officially released that clearly identifies the roadmap to building a high-performing category management operation.

By completing the study, you will also get an immediate snapshot benchmark of your organization’s performance against other participants.

Solar power industry stalls installations over supply chain bottlenecks

Global solar power businesses have slowed down project installations because of a surge in costs for components, labor and freight while the world economy bounces back from the Covid pandemic, according to Reuters.

It is a reflection of yet another industry facing supply chain issues that have developed in the recovery from coronavirus. Industries that have seen these bottlenecks range from electronics manufacturers to home improvement retailers that have faced huge delays in shipping and soaring costs.

Among the biggest issue for the solar industry is a tripling in prices for steels, Reuters reported. Steel is a key component in the racks that hold solar panels and polysilicon, a raw material used in panels. MetalMiner, a sister site to Spend Matters, tracks the prices of steel and other metals daily.

"The situation has not resolved itself because prices have stayed high, so those who have capacity to wait are still waiting," Jose Nunez, CFO of Spanish solar tracker maker Soltec Power Holdings SA, told Reuters.

Spend Matters' analysts look at EcoVadis, Vendorful, spend analytics

This week, Spend Matters PRO analyst Nick Heinzmann provided a Vendor Analysis update of EcoVadis’ Carbon Action Module. Spend Matters’ analysts also assessed what makes Vendorful great, using customer data from the latest Sourcing SolutionMap Spring 2021. Also, analyst Michael Lamoureux compared a Jason Alexander hoodie/Seinfeld to spend analytics and provided insight into the key players in spend analytics.

Our PRO subscribers can read the full articles, but all readers can see the lengthy intros that frame the issues being discussed. This week:

