Public Spend Forum: Introducing the GovShop Small Business Resource Center and other news

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public buying everywhere. GovShop is its free-to-use global government market research tool for finding and connecting with suppliers. Read more from PSF and GovShop founder Raj Sharma here: Working towards a more open and accessible public sector marketplace – for suppliers and buyers.

This week's latest from PSF:

(please note our column will not be available next week but will resume Friday 25th June)

Introducing the GovShop Small Business Resource Center

Public Spend Forum has created this resource for small businesses looking to pursue contracting opportunities with government, but who don’t know where to start. From understanding whether your business is the right fit for public sector work to knowing how to deliver on contracts once you’ve won a bid, it helps small firms navigate government procurement — wherever you are located. While based on experiences of federal US government, it contains advice for all small businesses in as much as helping to understand how you can stand as big a chance as any other well connected and established organisation, regardless of size.

The Govshop Small Business Resource Center (SBRC) — is a one-stop-shop containing anything a small business would need to know to navigate public procurement in the United States, and beyond.

Barriers to Entry Report

To help remedy the frustrations around working with the public sector, and to help bring down the barriers that small businesses face when they seek to work in public sector markets, Public Spend Forum recently produced a "Barriers to Entry Report," highlighting many of the pain points that small businesses encounter during government contracting. Among the many difficulties identified over the course of the study was one of the most common concerns of small business leaders: the complex and costly processes involved with doing business with the government — something that will likely resonate with all small businesses. Another routine hindrance small businesses face is the challenging and disjointed flow of communication when trying to conduct work with public sector agencies/departments. Download that for free here: Barriers to Entry in Government Markets, A Public Spend Forum “Open Government Markets” Initiative.

And download the 7 Principles for GovMarket Growth here: Your Free Guide

And in other news ...

