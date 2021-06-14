Afternoon Coffee: Amazon Business report outlines sustainability trends in e-procurement; USDA to invest $4 billion in food supply chain; J&J vaccine contamination

Adobe Stock

Amazon Business today released its first “B2B E-commerce in Evolution” report, finding that 91% of buyers prefer e-procurement over traditional and offline purchasing methods.

The report examines the transformation that B2B e-procurement has undergone in recent years. In a press release announcing the report, Amazon Business said it surveyed 250 B2B buyers and 250 sellers who hold influential procurement roles.

Among the many findings, the report said social and environmental considerations are becoming a larger part of the procurement process. The report said the top buyer priority for 2021 was increasing efficiency, at 40%. But 39% said improving sustainability in purchasing was a top priority.

How do you find the right procurement technology and vendor for your company? Spend Matters’ new 5-step “Procurement Technology Buyer’s Guide” can help — with how-to documents, checklist templates and other tips.

“Our 2021 B2B E-commerce in Evolution report underlines the fact that simply leveraging e-procurement is no longer enough,” Todd Heimes, Director of Amazon Business, said in the press release. “Ultimately, we think that organizations have a significant opportunity to maximize e-procurement technologies that will help them overcome operational challenges that diminish efficiency and waste budget. For seller organizations, adapting to meet buyer demands will allow them to remain relevant with their B2B customers. At Amazon Business, we’re committed to helping buyers and sellers navigate the next chapters in their transformation journeys with our technology and expertise.”

USDA to invest $4 billion in food supply chain

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a plan to invest over $4 billion to improve the food supply chain through production, processing, distribution and storage, according to Supply Chain Dive.

The investment is part of the Build Back Better Initiative to make supply chains stronger. The move also comes while the Biden administration has taken steps to make American supply chains more resilient.

The USDA’s efforts are part of a bid to remedy supply chains that struggled during the Covid pandemic. The organization also will focus on addressing climate change, food access and wages for farmers and workers in the sector.

"The food system didn’t break, but it did break down and we must work to prevent that from happening again," a spokesperson for USDA told Supply Chain Dive in an email.

FDA says 60 million J&J coronavirus vaccines cannot be used over contamination issue

The Food and Drug Administration told Johnson & Johnson that about 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine produced at a Baltimore factory cannot be used because of a contamination issue, according to the New York Times.

The FDA will allow about 10 million doses of the one-shot vaccine to be distributed in the United States or sent to other countries with the warning that regulators can’t guarantee that Emergent BioSolutions — the operating plant — followed proper manufacturing practices. The agency hasn’t determined if Emergent can reopen its factory that has been closed for two months because of regulatory concerns.

The J&J doses administered in the US so far have been manufactured at the firm’s plant in the Netherlands. For many weeks, the FDA has been trying to determine what it will do about at least 170 million doses of the vaccine that were contaminated after the discovery of a production mishap, the article said. Two vaccines were swapped, leaving regulators and the company scrambling.

The Spend Matters global monthly newsletter for June goes out soon! Are you on the list? Don't miss out for 2021!