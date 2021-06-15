Afternoon Coffee: Coupa targets ESG capabilities; Germany focuses on sustainable supply chains; WSJ research shows companies that can survive supply chain shortages

pressmaster/Adobe Stock

Coupa today announced that its focus on business spend management (BSM) now includes more insights into fostering and measuring a company’s environmental, social and governance efforts (ESG).

The provider said the goal of its Sustainable Business Spend Management offering is to “maximize business and ESG impact” with each dollar that a company spends, according to a press release that also detailed individual products for better supplier diversity and more detailed analytics.

“Companies have the power to drive sustainable impact with how they spend their money, such as choosing to buy from diverse suppliers or designing a transportation network that reduces carbon footprint,” said Donna Wilczek, Coupa’s Senior Vice President of Product Strategy & Innovation. “Coupa's BSM platform enables spend leaders to act in real time to achieve ESG and business impact, without sacrificing financial performance. We help turn good intentions into actions that have a measurable impact.”

Spend Matters also has its eye on sustainability efforts.

Later this summer we will feature in-depth analysts’ looks at the vendors and technology that collect data on ESG issues and help companies measure their efforts.

Another aspect of our coverage will be to explore the capabilities and the expected return on investment for using those solutions.

We’ll also have posts that explain the difference between ESG and CSR in the sustainability space, vendor feedback on their views of problems in sustainability, and more.

Germany focuses on sustainable supply chains with new regulatory law

The Germany parliament passed a supply chain act last week that paves the way for stricter regulation over human rights and environmental issues, according to Reuters.

Large companies will have to pay fines up to 2% of their annual global revenues if they violate rules. Under this act, companies located in Germany that are a certain size must establish due diligence procedures that monitor human rights and environmental abuses within global supply chains. They also must take action if there are violations at their foreign suppliers, Reuters reported.

Starting in 2023, German companies with more than 3,000 employees will be affected. That number expands to companies with more than 1,000 employees in 2024, Reuters said.

Some critics of the law said this decision increases bureaucracy. Experts said it could result in rising prices, Reuters reported.

WSJ research shows companies that can survive supply chain struggles

Inventories of all kinds of products like lumber, aluminum cans, tires, cardboard and plastic are all running low. While the world swings back into recovery mode after the Covid pandemic, global supply chains are strained. And a report from the Wall Street Journal found that companies that are well-managed across the board are best positioned to weather the storm.

The WSJ evaluated 886 large, publicly traded corporations through the lens of 33 indicators that fall into five categories — customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength. The WSJ and North Carolina State University findings show that supplier relationship management (SRM) and supply-market intelligence are the two indicators that predict what will happen to companies.

Two things jumped out to researchers. The first being that relatively few companies perform at a high level. The second being that firms that are most adept at managing supply chains also excel at managing the five broader categories of the rankings.

“You’d be surprised,” Robert Handfield, the NC State Supply Chain Resource Cooperative’s executive director, told the WSJ. “A lot of companies are more ad hoc about this stuff than you’d think.”

